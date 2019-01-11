MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Seeks These Record-Setting Contract Terms

Bryce Harper is hell-bent on pushing professional Major League Baseball’s paymasters to their limits.

The free-agent outfielder wants to sign a record-setting contract in terms of guaranteed money and average annual salary, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday, citing MLB sources. New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton’s 13-year, $325 million contract tops MLB in terms of total value, while Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zach Greinke’s six-year, $206.5 million deal pays him a record $34.4 million per year. Harper reportedly might accept a deal that surpasses Stanton’s total value only by meeting certain clauses but still pays him an annual salary in excess of Greinke’s.

Rosenthal’s sources also confirmed Harper rejected a 10-year, $300 million offer to remain with the Washington Nationals last year. The Nats reportedly have followed with another offer worth “much more” than $300 million, but other rumors suggest he’s ok with waiting for an offer he deems suitable.

The Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are thought to be the leading contenders to sign him, but other teams might enter the reckoning by lodging mega-offers of their own.

Harper, 26, is a six-time All-Star and the 2015 National League MVP. He hit .249 with 34 home runs, 100 RBIs and an .889 OPS in 2018.

