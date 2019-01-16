MLB Rumors: Here’s Contract White Sox Offered Manny Machado In Free Agency

Just how badly do the Chicago White Sox want Manny Machado?

While there have been conflicting reports in recent days over whether Chicago offered the free-agent superstar an eight-year contract, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the White Sox’s offer to Machado is for $175 million over seven years.

Olney suggests the White Sox could sit back with that offer on the table and see how Machado’s market develops — similar to what the Boston Red Sox did with J.D. Martinez last offseason before ultimately signing the slugger to a five-year, $110 million contract (with opt-outs).

Olney’s colleague, Jeff Passan, reported Monday, citing league sources, that Machado was sitting on an eight-year offer from the White Sox and remains engaged with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY and Bruce Levine of 670 The Score subsequently shot down that report, with Nightengale saying the White Sox offered a seven-year deal nearly two weeks ago and haven’t budged in their stance. Levine added that Chicago’s seven-year offer likely was worth between $25 million and $30 million annually.

A seven-year, $175 million contract — an average of $25 million annually — represents a hefty payday, sure, but it’s a far cry from the $300+ million Machado was believed to be seeking in free agency. It’ll be interesting to see whether that offer holds up, as Machado’s market has been slow to develop.

According to ESPN, Machado remains in talks with the Phillies, but Philadelphia also is pursuing fellow free agent Bryce Harper. The New York Yankees met with Machado, but the sides reportedly were so far apart in their conceptual conversations that the Bronx Bombers didn’t extend an offer.

Machado, a four-time All-Star, is one of the best players in Major League Baseball. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2018 season in which he hit .297 with 37 home runs, 107 RBIs and a .905 OPS in 162 games split between the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers.

