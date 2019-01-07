MLB Rumors: Indians Want This In Return For Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer

Trade rumors around Cleveland Indians pitchers Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer continue to swirl.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain interested in acquiring either right-handed pitcher, and trade talks between the two clubs have been ‘serious’ according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, with the Indians asking for a massive haul in return for either starter.

Sources: In Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer trade talks, #Indians have yet to move off their insistence on a Chris Sale-level return in order to move one of them. Discussions with #Dodgers have been serious, but no sign of recent progress. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 6, 2019

The Chicago White Sox shipped Sale out in 2016, getting a four-player haul in return for the lefty ace from the Boston Red Sox that included Yoan Moncada, the No. 2 prospect in baseball at the time and MLB-ready, and flame-throwing prospect Michael Kopech, along with Luis Alexander Basabe and Victor Diaz.

Morosi also reported that as spring training nears, the less likely it is that Kluber would be moved in a trade.

Corey Kluber’s agent, B.B. Abbott, told us on @MLBNetworkRadio last week that he believes the closer we move toward Spring Training, the less likely a Kluber trade becomes. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 6, 2019

Kluber, 32, is a certifiable ace, posting a 2.89 ERA with 222 strikeouts and 34 walks and a .99 WHIP in 215 innings last season. He has finished in the top three in the American League Cy Young four out of the last five years, winning the award in 2014 and 2017. Bauer, 28, is coming off a breakout campaign, striking out 221 in 175.1 innings.

Whether or not the Dodgers can put together a package that would get the Indians interest is to be seen, but the thought of a three-headed rotation with Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and either Kluber and Bauer would certainly put L.A. in a favorable spot to return to the World Series.

