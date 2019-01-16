MLB Rumors: Phillies Targeting Bryce Harper, Craig Kimbrel, Others

According to a report Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will not sign both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

But that does not mean they don’t have plans to make a massive splash this offseason.

The Phillies reportedly are leaning towards signing Harper, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, and plan to target two or three more major free-agent pieces — including Dallas Kuechel and Craig Kimbrel — if/when they land the superstar outfielder.

The #Phillies, according to team executives, have visions of signing Harper,

Keuchel and Kimbrel. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 15, 2019

The Phillies have been the most aggressive team this offseason, acquiring Jean Segura, Andrew McCutchen and David Robertson already, and have made it well known they are prepared to spend even more money.

Fancred Sports’ John Heyman speculated the Phillies also could take a look at free-agent outfielder A.J. Pollock.

Philly is in excellent position to sign one or the other of the free agent mega stars — Harper or Machado. Signing both though is said to remain pretty unlikely. But after they secure 1, Phils may take a closer look at other top free agents (ie Keuchel, Kimbrel, Pollock) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 15, 2019

While it seemed the Phillies had Machado at the top of their list earlier in the offseason, multiple reports have indicated the City of Brotherly Love is Harper’s likeliest destination. Heyman reported Tuesday that an offer could be coming soon.

Felt like Machado was Phils’ top choice at one time. Now it seems like it’s even or maybe a lean toward Harper. That 4/5 hour, 2 video meeting in Las Vegas sounds like it went great for Harper and the Phillies, who are expected to make offer to him soon, if they haven’t by now. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 15, 2019

Kimbrel’s market reportedly has been quiet of late, and Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last week the Sox don’t plan to spend a lot of money on a closer.

Kuechel, who reportedly is seeking a five- or six-year deal, seems like a perfect fit for a Phillies team in need of a left-handed starting pitcher.

