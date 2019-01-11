MLB Rumors: Salary Figures For Red Sox’s 12 Arbitration-Eligible Players

The panel hearing MLB’s arbitration cases this winter won’t have to sort anything out with the Boston Red Sox and its players.

The Red Sox reached agreements with all 12 players eligible for arbitration. Mookie Betts reportedly landed a massive haul and will make $20 million in 2019, but other key figures like Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts also were arbitration-eligible this offseason.

Here’s how all 12 players fared, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Mookie Betts — $20 million

Xander Bogaerts — $12 million

Jackie Bradley Jr. — $8.55 million

Eduardo Rodriguez — $4.33 million

Brock Holt — $3.575 million

Sandy Leon — $2.475 million

Tyler Thornburg — $1.75 million

Matt Barnes — $1.6 million

Steven Wright — $1.375 million

Heath Hembree — $1.31 million

Brandon Workman — $1.15 million

Blake Swihart — $910 thousand

Thornburg agreed to his deal in late November, while Wright and Hembree hashed their deals out Thursday. All other players’ deals were reported Friday.

This was the final year of arbitration for Bogaerts, Thornburg and Holt, so they will join Rick Porcello, Chris Sale, Mitch Moreland, Steve Pearce and Eduardo Nunez as free agents next offseason.

