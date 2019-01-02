MLB Rumors: Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki Agrees To Deal With Yankees

Troy Tulowitzki’s redemption tour looks like it’ll be based out of The Bronx.

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan reported Tuesday night the shortstop has a deal in place with the New York Yankees.

Troy Tulowitzki is expected to play shortstop for the Yankees while Didi Gregorius recovers from Tommy John surgery. Important: This does not take the Yankees out of the Manny Machado sweepstakes, sources tell ESPN. Tulowitzki at the minimum salary was simply too good to pass up. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 2, 2019

Tulowitzki has not played since July 28, 2017 due to multiple injuries. The Toronto Blue Jays elected to cut him this offseason and eat the remaining salary left on his multi-year deal, meaning the Yankees only are on the hook for the veteran minimum.

Since getting traded to Toronto during the 2015 season, Tulowitzki has not nearly been the same player that he was for the nine-plus seasons he was with the Colorado Rockies. Still, he’s a two-time Gold Glove and two-time Silver Slugger winner, so you can understand why he’s worth the risk.

That said, if he’s supposed to fill the Didi Gregorius void, the Yankees certainly must have another backup ready to go — as relying on Tulowitzki alone isn’t exactly a prudent move given his recent injury history.

Tulowitzki, 34, held a workout for scouts back in December after getting cut by the Blue Jays. About a dozen teams reportedly attended the workout, and the Boston Red Sox were rumored to have a legitimate interest in him.

