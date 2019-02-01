MLB Rumors: These Five Teams Are ‘Possibilities’ To Sign Craig Kimbrel

With pitchers and catchers set to report in just a few weeks, one of the best relief arms that became available this offseason remains unsigned.

Ex-Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel has yet to land somewhere despite his impressive résumé and agent pitching him as the greatest closer of all time.

Presumably, part of the reason for Kimbrel’s slow market is the lofty contract demands that have been reported. But according to a report from FanCred Sports’ Jon Heyman on Thursday, five teams — including a pair Kimbrel’s played for before — remain possibilities.

Folks around the game suspect the Braves are lying in the weeds for superstar closer Craig Kimbrel. Other possibilities include Phillies, Nats, Red Sox, Twins, and of course, a mystery team. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 1, 2019

A reunion with the Red Sox would be interesting, but given everything Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has indicated about signing a reliever, Kimbrel’s asking price would need to be come down substantially.

Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt has stumped for Kimbrel, however, so maybe that will help if the 30-year-old hurler and the Sox hit the negotiating table.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images