MLB Rumors: This National League Team ‘Pursuing’ Manny Machado

The Manny Machado rumors seem to never end.

With the shortstop holding out for a big pay day, another team reportedly has checked in on the 26-year-old.

The San Diego Padres are looking to add Machado, possibly as a third baseman, according to The San Diego Union Tribune’s Kevin Acee.

San Diego has narrowed down its potential targets to just free agents, says Acee, as making a trade seems to be out of the question. The Padres recently came into the picture when reports surfaced that Machado’s price was lower than expected, but his agent denied those reports almost immediately.

Between both the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers last season, Machado launched 37 homers with 107 RBIs. He added three homers and 12 RBIs during the postseason.

There’s no doubt Machado is talented, but is his asking price causing the process to drag on? Maybe it will be better to keep him on the West Coast, although, if he joined the New York Yankees, another reported suitor, there would be more fuel added to the fire in the Boston Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.

