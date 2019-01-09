MLB Rumors: This Team ‘Gaining Momentum’ To Sign Manny Machado

Manny Machado watch could be coming to an end.

The free agent shortstop is one of the hottest names on the market and reportedly has been fielding offers from three teams: the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.

While many expected Machado to end up wearing pinstripes, the Yankees’ recent signing of Troy Tulowitzki has caused the Machado-to-New York talk to quiet down and now another team reportedly has pulled ahead of the pack.

The White Sox recently acquired Machado’s brother-in-law Yonder Alonso, and his signed his good friend, Jon Jay. Now Chicago reportedly is “gaining momentum” to sign the 26-year-old star, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score in Chicago, via Bleacher Report. Levine reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Machado is expected to sign “within a week” as all three teams would like an answer soon.

Levine also notes there could by a mystery fourth team bidding for Machado.

While the All-Star shortstop reportedly covets a contract in the 10-year, $300 million range, Levine notes the White Sox reportedly are unwilling to go to that length and their offer likely is in the range of six years, $200 million.

The baseball market currently is in a holding pattern as teams and players wait for Machado and fellow free agent Bryce Harper to sign, but it looks like one of the biggest pieces could be coming off the board soon.

