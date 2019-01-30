MLB Rumors: Why Yankees Haven’t Offered Manny Machado Contract (Yet)

Manny Machado’s future doesn’t appear to include pinstripes.

The New York Yankees haven’t made a formal contract offer to the free-agent shortstop, The Daily News’ Wallace Matthews reported Monday, citing sources. The Big Apple once was considered the preferred destination of Machado and his wife, and they visited the team in late December during his free-agency tour. However, negotiations reportedly haven’t reached the concrete stage.

“We’ve talked in concepts,’’ a source told Matthews.

The Yankees signed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and infielder DJ LeMahieu this month, prompting many to believe they’ve pulled out of the running for Machado.

“I think (Yankeees general manager Brian) Cashman might be looking to add a sixth starter to back up CC (Sabathia), and then he’s pretty much set,” a source told Matthews. “Then again, you never say never.”

Machado entered free agency seeking a contract in excess of the 13-year, $325 million Giancarlo Stanton signed in 2015, according to multiple report. However, the market hasn’t borne those figures this year. Machado reportedly has received a formal contract offer from the Chicago White Sox, and the Philadelphia Phillies also have pursued him vigorously this offseason.

With the Yankees apparently set on infielders, the race for Machado’s services appear to be down to just two teams. Then again, “you never say never,” and the Yankees might be playing a high-stakes game of chicken with the four-time All-Star.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images