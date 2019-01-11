MLB Rumors: Yankees Execs ‘Mixed’ On Team Trying To Sign Manny Machado

All signs point toward Manny Machado landing somewhere other than the Bronx.

The New York Yankees, who signed shortstop Troy Tulowitzki last week, Friday agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract with infielder DJ LeMahieu on Friday. While this doesn’t preclude New York from signing Machado, one of the best players in Major League Baseball, it creates even more doubt as to whether the four-time All-Star is a good fit for the Bronx Bombers.

LeMahieu $24M, 2-year deal makes Manny even more unlikely for yanks. will be a major surprise if anyone but white sox or Phillies get Manny now. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 11, 2019

With LeMahieu, Torres, Tulo and Andujar (plus whoever plays 1B), the yankees have an extra infielder as is. chisox, philly chances improve further on Manny. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 11, 2019

Thus, the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies — the two other teams who’ve met with Machado in free agency — appear to be the front-runners for his services. And if we’re to believe Fancred’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees’ front office perhaps never was universally sold on the idea of signing Machado.

yanks execs were always said to be "mixed" on machado. hard to go to 300M, or even close, if you are sorta enthusiastic. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 11, 2019

Machado figures to land a huge payday on the open market, and while the Yankees are known for their deep pockets, they’ve been hesitant to go overboard with their free-agent expenditures this offseason. (Just look at their failed pursuits of Patrick Corbin and Nathan Eovaldi, in which the Yankees refused to offer an additional year for each.) Plus, New York’s lineup already is stacked.

In November, I asked Cashman if the Yankees would make "splashy moves" this off-season and he said they would rather make smart and savvy moves. That answer and additional reporting is why I've always thought a marriage between Machado and the Yankees was unlikely. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) January 11, 2019

It might be best for the Yankees to stay the course and supplement their cost-controlled core with lower-priced veterans, like they have, even though Machado is an elite talent.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images