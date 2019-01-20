MLB Rumors: Yankees Finalizing Trade To Send Sonny Gray To Reds

The New York Yankees have been among the busiest and most active teams in baseball this offseason.

And while the Bronx Bombers mostly have been focused on bolstering their major league roster for next season, it appears they have a deal in place to ship out one of their big-league arms for prospects.

According to Fancred Sports’ Jon Heyman, the Yanks are close to finalizing a deal that would send right-handed starter Sonny Gray to the Cincinnati Reds in return for prospects and a draft pick.

Yankees, Reds are finalizing the Sonny Gray trade. infield prospect Shed Long and a draft pick are expected to go to NY, and possibly a 3rd lesser piece. Long is an excellent hitter, fair defender. Just need to cross t’s, dot i’s (ie medicals, 40-man considerations, etc.) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2019

Gray went 15-16 in 41 games, including 34 starts, since the Yankees acquired him at the 2017 trade deadline. The 29-year-old posted a 4.90 ERA and a 2.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio last season — the worst mark of his career.

The Reds are hoping Gray can turn things around as they try building a contender in the National League Central, while the Yankees are happy to punt on a player that just did not seem to fit from the get-go, while pulling in a solid prospect in the process.

If Long is, in fact, the prospect coming to the Yankees in return, New York will have to find a spot for him on their 40-man roster.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images