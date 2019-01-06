MLB Rumors: Zach Britton, Yankees Agree To Three-Year Deal

It looks like Zach Britton is staying in New York.

The pitcher and Yankees reportedly agreed to a three-year deal Saturday night, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, citing sources. After David Robertson agreed to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies, New York shifted its focus to the 31-year-old.

When finalized, Zach Britton's deal with the Yankees will be for three years guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. The Yankees will be able to exercise a fourth-year option after the second season. If they don't, Britton will have the ability to opt out following that second year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 6, 2019

The pitcher noted his desire to stay with the Yanks, but his asking price of $12 million reportedly was a halting point in negotiations.

Despite those reports, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, citing sources, reported the Yankees went above that number.

Zach Britton’s 3-year guarantee with #Yankees will have an AAV of $13 million, source confirms. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 6, 2019

Britton was dealt to the Yankees at the Major League Baseball trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles in July. He had seven saves while posting a 3.10 ERA through 40 2/3 innings with New York.

