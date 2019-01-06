MLB Rumors: Zach Britton, Yankees Agree To Three-Year Deal

It looks like Zach Britton is staying in New York.
The pitcher and Yankees reportedly agreed to a three-year deal Saturday night, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, citing sources. After David Robertson agreed to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies, New York shifted its focus to the 31-year-old.
The pitcher noted his desire to stay with the Yanks, but his asking price of $12 million reportedly was a halting point in negotiations.
Despite those reports, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, citing sources, reported the Yankees went above that number.
Britton was dealt to the Yankees at the Major League Baseball trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles in July. He had seven saves while posting a 3.10 ERA through 40 2/3 innings with New York.
Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images
