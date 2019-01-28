Mookie Betts Slips New York Jab Into MVP Award Acceptance Speech

Mookie Betts claimed yet another honor on enemy soil Saturday night.
Betts and the Boston Red Sox secured the American League East title at Yankee Stadium last season before dispatching the Bronx Bombers in the division rivals’ AL Division Series.
The Red Sox star was back in the Big Apple on Saturday to accept his 2018 MVP Award. While Betts spoke glowingly about his family and the franchise, the speech was kicked off by a quick jab at New York.
The 26-year-old right fielder had a terrific year with the Red Sox. Betts drove in 80 runs and launched 32 home runs while batting .346 with 30 stolen bases in the regular season. On top of the MVP Award, Betts also took home a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award for his performance last season.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
