Mookie Betts Slips New York Jab Into MVP Award Acceptance Speech

Mookie Betts claimed yet another honor on enemy soil Saturday night.

Betts and the Boston Red Sox secured the American League East title at Yankee Stadium last season before dispatching the Bronx Bombers in the division rivals’ AL Division Series.

The Red Sox star was back in the Big Apple on Saturday to accept his 2018 MVP Award. While Betts spoke glowingly about his family and the franchise, the speech was kicked off by a quick jab at New York.

"It's gratifying to be here as a member of the Boston Red Sox, World Series champions, but doing that in New York City." @mookiebetts accepted his MVP Award last night! pic.twitter.com/5m4PsejCFh — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) January 27, 2019

The 26-year-old right fielder had a terrific year with the Red Sox. Betts drove in 80 runs and launched 32 home runs while batting .346 with 30 stolen bases in the regular season. On top of the MVP Award, Betts also took home a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award for his performance last season.

Bonus appreciation tweet for the #MVP fashion. 👌 pic.twitter.com/wdxytiD3Pe — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) January 27, 2019

The right fielder finished in the top six in AL MVP voting in the past three seasons and outdid himself in the 2018 campaign. Betts now has his sights on spring training and the upcoming season. Will he be even better in 2019?

