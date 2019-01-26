NBA Odds: Celtics Host Warriors On Saturday As Betting Underdogs

A pair of lengthy straight-up win streaks will be on the line on Saturday when the Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors as 2-point underdogs on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston marched to a 123-103 win as 15-point chalk Wednesday, and now takes a five-game SU winning streak into Saturday’s Warriors vs. Celtics betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Celtics also enter the third date of their current five-game homestand riding a 10-game SU win streak on home court. The team claimed victory by double-digit margins in seven of those contests while averaging 118.9 points per game.

That has produced a solid 8-2 against-the-spread record during their current home surge, but the Celtics have produced mixed results in totals betting, with the OVER holding a narrow 4-3 edge in their past seven home dates while going 5-6 in their past 11 overall, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

In addition, the Celtics continue to lag in the Eastern Conference standings despite their recent strong play. Boston remains stalled in fifth place in the conference, 1.5 games back of fourth-place Philadelphia, but has maintained their position among the favorites on the NBA championship odds, pegged as a +1000 wager. That has them trailing only the Warriors, who remain heavy -190 favorites to claim a third straight title, and the Toronto Raptors at +650.

The Warriors continue a five-game road trip in Boston looking for a 10th straight SU victory. Golden State tallied a decisive 126-118 win in Washington on Thursday, and has now averaged 130.1 points per game during its current 9-0 SU run. But while those impressive numbers have powered a reliable 9-2 run for the OVER in totals betting, the Warriors have struggled to consistently pay out against the spread, going 5-4-1 in their past 10 overall, and 3-3 ATS over their past six road contests, all as betting favorites.

Golden State has also produced mixed results in recent clashes with the Celtics. The Warriors came away with a 109-105 win as 10.5-point home chalk in their last meeting back in January 2018, but have been held to 88 or fewer points on two occasions while falling to defeat in three of their past five head-to-head matchups.

The Celtics have held the edge at the sportsbooks in recent years when facing Golden State. Boston has posted ATS wins in three straight meetings with the Warriors, and is 8-2-1 ATS in 11 dates since December 2012, but just 2-3-1 in six clashes at TD Garden during that stretch.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images