NBA Odds: Celtics Looking To End Skid As They Host Raptors On Wednesday

The Boston Celtics are 0-3 both straight up and against the spread on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in their last three games as they return home to face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Boston closed out a three-game road trip Monday with a 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets as 2.5-point betting favorites, marking the club’s third straight defeat as betting chalk going into Wednesday night’s Raptors vs. Celtics betting matchup at TD Garden.

Monday’s loss extended the Celtics’ recent woes on the road, where they have won and covered just once in six outings. However, the team’s road struggles have been offset by steady performances at home, where the Celtics have won and covered six straight, with last Wednesday’s 135-108 rout of the Indiana Pacers as 7-point chalk marking their most recent home win.

The Celtics also have enjoyed regular success when the Raptors come to town, posting SU wins in four straight meetings with Toronto, capped by a 123-116 victory Nov. 16 as narrow 2-point favorites at sports betting sites.

While the OVER prevailed in totals betting in that contest, recent meetings between these two teams at TD Garden have tended to be low-scoring affairs. Boston has limited the Raptors to just 98.8 points per game while taking five of six SU from Toronto, while the total points fell below 200 on three occasions during that stretch, generating a 4-2 run for the UNDER.

The Celtics also have seen a dip in point production, averaging just over 101 points per game during this past week’s three-game road trip. But the team has racked up an average of 120 points over six home contests, contributing to an Eastern-leading 14-6 ATS home record.

While Kyrie Irving is expected to be on the floor for Wednesday night’s contest, the Celtics still will need to rediscover their scoring touch against a Raptors team that travels to Boston following a 140-138 double-overtime win in Washington as a 5-point favorite Sunday.

The Raptors have averaged 122 points per game during their five-game SU streak, extending the OVER’s current run to 6-1 over their past seven outings. The win streak also has lifted Toronto’s record to a league-leading 33-12, and has solidified their position as +600 second favorites on the NBA championship odds, ahead of Boston at +950.

But while the Raptors now have won two straight on the road, they continue to produce mixed results in contests away from Scotiabank Arena, going 3-5 SU and covering just once in their past eight such outings.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images