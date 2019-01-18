NBA Rumors: Celtics Among Most Aggressive Teams Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The NBA’s trade season is upon us, which means it’s time for copious amounts of Boston Celtics rumors which may or may not lead to anything actually happen.

More often than not, nothing happens, but that’s neither here nor there.

The Celtics are among a handful of teams who have been “the most active” in the trade market thus far, Yahoo Sports contributor Keith Smith reported Friday.

Teams that are most active in trying to acquire help: Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Orlando, Sacramento. Houston, New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers. All have been coming up regularly as gauging who might be available to acquire via trade or after a buyout. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 18, 2019

As to who might be available …

Less than three weeks to the trade deadline, here are the names coming up most: DeWayne Dedmon, Jeremy Lin, Jonathon Simmons, Wayne Ellington, Robin Lopez, Enes Kanter, Noah Vonleh and David Nwaba. Common theme? All are on expiring contracts or de facto expiring contracts. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 18, 2019

So, what exactly does that mean? It’s impossible for us to know, of course, but this is becoming something of an annual tradition for Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. Seemingly every year, the C’s are mentioned by national and local reporters, usually as one of the more aggressive teams leading up to the deadline. Then, the deadline comes and passes with little to no movement from Boston.

There’s reason to believe, however, this season might actually be different. Swinging a trade for Anthony Davis is going to be near-impossible, but Boston has underachieved after beginning the season as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. Boston has yet to live up to those expectations, entering Friday’s game against Memphis with a 26-18 record that has them in fifth place in the East.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images