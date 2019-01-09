NBA Rumors: Celtics Bring Back Guard RJ Hunter On Two-Way Deal

The Boston Celtics had an available two-way contract, and they used it on an old friend.

R.J. Hunter, a 2015 first-round pick of the Celtics, reportedly will be heading back to Boston on a two-way deal.

Hunter was taken 28th by the Celtics in 2015, but was waived prior to the 2016-17 season after a training camp battle with James Young for the final roster spot. From there, Hunter had brief stints with the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets, with extended periods in the G League in between.

He played with the Atlanta Hawks in the Summer League before this season, and in 22 games with the Erie Bayhawks this campaign, Hunter is averaging 22 points with 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

While Hunter’s game hasn’t translated to the NBA level due in part to limited opportunities, his skill is enticing. He’s a gifted perimeter shooter who has the potential to be a serviceable 3-and-D wing if he gets a chance in the top flight and makes the most of it. That’s a big if though, as evidenced by his bouncing around the NBA the past few years.

The roster spot Hunter will occupy was opened when the Celtics waived Walt Lemon Jr.

