NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Teammates Get Physical At Emotional Team Meeting

Emotions ran high in the Memphis Grizzlies’ locker room Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies lost at home to the Detroit Pistons 101-94, marking Memphis’ 10th loss in its past 13 games. Players and coaches then gathered for a team meeting that turned physical with an altercation between veterans Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi, according to multiple reports.

Sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Grizzlies’ postgame discussion turned toward the team’s bench players and their perceived lack of enthusiasm, at which point Casspi, who has played in 26 games off the bench this season, became vocal in his defense. Casspi and Temple reportedly then had a physical exchange before being separated.

Casspi and Temple both are in their first seasons with the Grizzlies. Casspi, 30, has played for seven teams over the course of his 10-year NBA career. Temple, 32, is making his seventh NBA stop across nine seasons in The Association.

A source told ESPN the dispute was “heat-of-the-moment stuff,” and the meeting even continued for about 30 minutes. Marc Gasol and Mike Conley — two team leaders — were the only players remaining in the Grizzlies’ locker room when it finally opened to the media.

“A conversation that needed to be had that will stay between those of us that were in that locker room,” Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters after the game.

We’ll see if this whole ordeal galvanizes the Grizzlies, who own an 18-19 record and currently sit outside the Western Conference playoff picture after a surprisingly hot start to the season.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images