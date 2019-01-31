NBA Rumors: Here’s One Trade Lakers Offered Pelicans For Anthony Davis

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly are in no rush to trade Anthony Davis despite his agent informing the organization the superstar won’t sign a contract extension and wants to be dealt.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, appear to be champing at the bit to engage in negotiations, knowing full well they’ll need to compete with the Boston Celtics, among others, this summer if the Pelicans choose not to trade Davis before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline.

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday, citing sources, that Lakers president Magic Johnson spoke with Pelicans general manager Dell Demps on the phone Tuesday. Sources told Turner that Johnson presented Demps with five different trade scenarios Wednesday and the Lakers are waiting to hear back.

Lakrs president Magic Johnson and Pelicans GM Dell Demps spoke on the phone Tuesday about to proceed with a deal regarding Anthony Davis, who has requested a trade, per sources — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

Lakers president Magic Johnson and the Lakers then presented five different trade scenarios to Demps on Wednesday and are waiting to hear back from Demps about which interest him the most, per sources. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

Lakers want to get deal done and have no plans on trying to outbid Celtics during the summer because Lakers will then pursue other free agents besides AD. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

The Lakers, who have several young players who could appeal to the Pelicans, were believed to be preparing a monster package. Turner, citing a source, revealed one of the trade scenarios the Lakers presented Demps with during the teams’ discussions this week.

Sources: Lakers let Demps know one of trade scenarios would include Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac, No. 1 pick, per source. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 31, 2019

A package of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac and a first-round draft pick is legit, but will the Pelicans pull the trigger knowing what else could be out there this summer?

The Celtics are waiting in the grass, chock-full of draft capital and reportedly willing to trade anyone besides Kyrie Irving for Davis. They just can’t swing a deal before the trade deadline due to the NBA’s “Rose Rule” (explained here), so New Orleans will need to remain patient if it covets Boston’s assets more than Los Angeles’ young core.

