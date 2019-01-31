NBA Rumors: Knicks Trade Kristaps Porzingis To Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis got his way, and it happened soooo fast.

The New York Knicks traded the talented big man to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, according to multiple reports. News of the deal broke less than a half-hour after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Knicks believed Porzingis preferred to be traded.

The official parameters of the deal are still unknown, but The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Dennis Smith Jr. is among the players and/or picks going to New York in the deal.

Sources: New York and Dallas have agreed in principle on a trade sending package around Kristaps Porzingis for Dennis Smith Jr. Wes Matthews, other contracts, and picks going to New York, and Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke among players going to Dallas. Sides finishing final terms. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2019

Smith, who made the 2018 All-Rookie team, is averaging 12.9 points and 4.3 assists this season. New York got a good look at what the ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft can do on Wednesday night, when Smith scored 13 points and added 15 assists in the Mavs’ win over the Knicks.

Porzingis, who is still recovering from a knee injury, reportedly became upset with the direction of the club. The 2015 first-round pick expressed that to the club in a reported meeting, and it apparently didn’t take long for everything to come to fruition.

