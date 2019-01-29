NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball Against Joining Pelicans In Anthony Davis Trade

The biggest hang up in a potential Anthony Davis-to-Los Angeles Lakers trade could be… Lonzo Ball?

That’s right.

With Davis having formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers are expected to be the front-runners to land the 25-year-old forward. And they should be considered the favorites, as Davis reportedly has the Lakers at the top of his list.

Many believe L.A.’s offer for Davis would start with Ball and fellow youngsters Brandon Imgram and Kyle Kuzma. There’s just one problem, however: Ball reportedly doesn’t want to play in New Orleans.

Check out this tweet from Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania:

Sources: Should Lakers/Pelicans trade talks pick up, point guard Lonzo Ball's camp prefers Ball to be moved to a third team that doesn't have an established point guard. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2019

Ultimately, Ball has no say in where he goes. Furthermore, we doubt the Lakers would give up on trading for Davis just to appease Ball.

As for the other contenders in the Davis sweepstakes, the New York Knicks are considered a real threat. The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, might be on the outside looking in.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images