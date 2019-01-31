NBA Rumors: Notion Kyrie Irving Would Reunite With LeBron James Is ‘A Joke’

Between Anthony Davis wanting to part ways with the New Orleans Pelicans and Kristaps Porzingis getting sent to the Dallas Mavericks, who knows what the next big NBA news will be.

Suffice to say, though, Boston Celtics fans are worried it’ll involve Kyrie Irving.

Back in October, the Boston Celtics star — who all but certainly will opt out of his contract this offseason — gave a verbal commitment to re-sign with the team this offseason. Recent interactions with ex-teammate LeBron James coupled with the Celtics not quite meeting expectations so far has led to speculation about Irving rethinking his commitment and possibly reuniting with James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to a report from The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, it appears Irving, at least outwardly, hasn’t given the impression he’s rethinking his decision. If he did leave Boston though, it wouldn’t be to play with James.

According to sources, Kyrie has given no indication that he’s changed his mind about returning to Boston, and if he does change his mind, it almost certainly won’t be to join LeBron: https://t.co/iRumG6GUOA — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 31, 2019

“The source added that Irving could change his mind before July 1,” Himmelsbach wrote, “but added that if he does, it almost certainly would not be to reunite with LeBron James, calling that notion ‘a joke.'”

Given Irving forced a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers to get out of James’ shadow, it’s always seemed far-fetched he’d want to join forces with his former teammate once again. So even if Irving does bolt from Boston for one reason or another this summer, it doesn’t sound like it’ll be so he can play with James again.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images