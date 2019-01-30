NBA Rumors: Pelicans GM Ignoring Calls About Anthony Davis Trade

NBA executives soon might become familiar with Dell Demps’ voicemail greeting.

The New Orleans Pelicans general manager has declined to field trade offers for superstar big man Anthony Davis to date, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the situation. Rival teams are expected to throw a host of offers for Davis the Pelicans’ way before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline, but Demps’ reported stance seems to be in line with the team statement, which said they’d attempt to honor Davis’ trade request on their own terms and timetable.

He’s “not picking up his phone,” a source told McMenamin.

Davis informed the Pelicans on Monday he wouldn’t re-sign with them when his contract expires after the 2019-20 season and requested a trade, sparking a wave of speculation over his future. The Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors reportedly have shown an interest in acquiring Davis in the coming days, but the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to pursue the soon-to-be six-time NBA All-Star most vigorously.

If the Pelicans hold onto Davis past the deadline, other teams, most notably the Boston Celtics, are expected to enter the sweepstakes with offers of their own.

Davis’ trade request has become the NBA’s hottest storyline this week. That likely will remain the case as long as the Pelicans hold onto him, whether Demps answers his phone or continues relying on voicemail.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images