NBA Rumors: Sixers Received Jimmy Butler Trade Call Amid Reported Drama

Jimmy Butler (already) might be having some problems with the Philadelphia 76ers, and NBA front offices appear to be taking notice.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported last week that Butler, acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12, has aggressively challenged Sixers coach Brett Brown about his role in Philadelphia’s offense.

Both Butler and Brown downplayed the report over the weekend, but Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman reported Monday, citing league sources, that an opposing team already has called the Sixers to ask if the alleged drama might mean the four-time All-Star is available on the trade market.

Butler is set to become a free agent after this season, so it’s fair to wonder whether the Sixers could consider trading the talented swingman — despite acquiring him less than two months ago — if they’re unsure about whether he’ll re-sign in Philadelphia.

That said, league sources told Weitzman the Sixers never have considered trading Butler, whose abrasive personality led to his exit from Minnesota after less than two seasons with the T-Wolves.

Butler, named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team four times, spent six seasons with the Chicago Bulls before being traded to the T-Wolves during the 2017 NBA Draft. He’s averaging 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game in 31 contests split between Philadelphia and Minnesota this season.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images