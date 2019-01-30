NBA Rumors: This Team Has ‘Strong Chance’ To Sign Kevin Durant

Anthony Davis may be the talk of the NBA world, there’s another star player who’s drawing interest from around the league.

Kevin Durant can opt out of his contract after this season with the Golden State Warriors and test the free-agent market. He’s been linked to the New York Knicks previously this year, despite the 30-year-old claiming he had no idea where the rumors came from.

But now it is believed Durant could want to call the Big Apple home next year, especially if Davis dons a New York uniform, as well.

“The Knicks, on the other hand, haven’t been a preferred destination for years—but there are indications of that potentially changing,” Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher writes. “League sources believe they have “a strong chance” of luring Durant should he leave the Golden State Warriors this summer and that Davis is “open” to New York as a landing place as well. Throw in a pick in this year’s NBA draft that could potentially add Duke’s Zion Williamson or RJ Barrett or Murray State’s Ja Morant, and there’s finally a reason for optimism in Manhattan.”

Of course, adding Durant certainly would bolster New York’s lineup, but with Durant likely to have a number of suitors eyeing his services, he may opt for greener pastures and a team that’s more of a championship contender, should the Knicks lose out on Davis.

