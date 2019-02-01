NBA Rumors: This Would Boost Celtics’ Chances Of Acquiring Anthony Davis To ’90 Percent’

The Boston Celtics will have their chance to make a run at Anthony Davis, but they’ll have to wait.

The Celtics, who have been tied to Davis in rumors for quite some time, are prohibited from making an in-season trade for the six-time All-Star per the NBA’s Rose Rule. Other reported interested teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers, are free to try and make a deal for Davis before the Feb. 7 trade deadline if they so choose.

For the New Orleans Pelicans, it really doesn’t make much sense to rush into a Davis trade, as they’ll be able to field better offers this summer. And if the deadline comes and goes without Davis being dealt as most expect, one NBA insider believes the Celtics’ chances of acquiring The Brow will substantially increase.

“If we get past Feb. 7, the Celtics’ chances of acquiring Anthony Davis go I think to like 90 percent because of Jayson Tatum,” Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix said Wednesday on “Celtics Pregame Live,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston.

It’s likely the Pelicans’ demands for the Celtics would start with Tatum, but one has to imagine Danny Ainge and Co. would do everything in their power to keep the second-year forward in Boston. In fact, a new report indicates the C’s “ideal” big three would be Davis, Tatum and Kyrie Irving, which would force the organization to get creative in trying to appease New Orleans.

But given the Celtics’ treasure trove of assets, they just might be able to pull it off.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports