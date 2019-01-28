NBA Rumors: Warriors Player Believes Gordon Hayward Is ‘Hurting’ Celtics

After a 115-111 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at TD Garden, an anonymous Golden State Warriors player reportedly expressed his thoughts on Gordon Hayward.

CLNS Media’s Jeff Goodman spoke with a Warriors player who has yet to be named about Hayward’s play on both ends of the floor. Like many others, the anonymous player believes Hayward is far from his previous All-Star form.

“Gordon Hayward is not Gordon Hayward right now,’ said the player to Goodman. “He’s hurting them. He’s a liability on both ends of the court.”

Hayward went 0-5 against the Warriors with only two points in 22 minutes of playing time.

Goodman added that the same anonymous player told him the Celtics “needed to make a move,” insisting Boston can’t win a championship with the core it has now.

The 28-year-old began the season as a starter but since has been moved to the bench. He’s currently averaging 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on the campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports