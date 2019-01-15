Nets Fans Viciously Troll Celtics With Chant About Kyrie Irving’s Future

Kyrie Irving has publically committed to re-signing with the Boston Celtics this offseason, but don’t tell Brooklyn Nets fans that.

With the Nets beating the Celtics by 25 points early in the fourth quarter Monday at Barclays Center, the Brooklyn faithful jabbed the Celtics with a chant regarding Irving’s future with the team.

🗣 "Kyrie's leaving" Celtics are getting blown out by the Nets and Brooklyn fans aren't holding back 😳 pic.twitter.com/cfbHJbRoWn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2019

Nets fans clearly are hoping that Irving, who grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, will spurn Boston this offseason to come play in Brooklyn.

Of course, another team in New York looms as a large player in the Irving saga as many have speculated that the Duke product could join the New York Knicks in the offseason if he chooses to renege on his public proclamation to stay with the C’s. The Knicks reportedly have made Irving their top offseason priority, so if the All-Star guard does elect to wave goodbye to Boston it might be for Madison Square Garden and not Barclays Center.

Sorry, Nets fans.

The Celtics would make a furious comeback without Irving, who missed the game with a quad contusion, but ultimately fell, 109-102.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images