Nets Vs. Celtics: Watch NBA Game Online

It’s unlikely that at the beginning of the season many people circled the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets first matchup of the season as must-watch basketball, but Monday night pits two of the hotter teams in the NBA against each other.

Boston enters as winners of their last two and has won 10 of its last 15 contests. The Nets have won 12 games in that same stretch, and have catapulted themselves into the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

While the Celtics-Nets matchup has been linked in recent years to the 2014 megatrade trade, it appears 2019 has rung in a new storyline — a battle between potential playoff teams.

Here’s how you can watch Nets Vs. Celtics online:

When: Monday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NBC Sports | FuboTV

