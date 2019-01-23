New NASCAR Documentary Explores Jeff Gordon-Dale Earnhardt Sr. Rivalry

If you were a NASCAR fan in the 1990s, then you know it was all about Dale Earnhardt Sr. vs Jeff Gordon.

The rivalry between the two racing legends unfortunately — and tragically — was cut short, but it still managed to produce some of the most memorable moments in NASCAR history. Many of those moments appear in “Unrivaled” a documentary about the incredible rivalry between “The Intimidator” and “Speed Racer.”

Watch the trailer for the documentary below:

Good stuff.

“Unrivaled” premiers Feb. 14 on FS1. The 2019 NASCAR season will get underway just three days later with the Daytona 500.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images