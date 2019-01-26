New Video Shows Tom Brady’s Reaction To Julian Edelman Screaming At Him

Find yourself someone who screams at you like Julian Edelman screams at Tom Brady.

Because, you know, it’s a sign of love, apparently.

A video of Edelman yelling ‘You’re too old!” at Tom Brady during the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs has been making the rounds on the internet all week. But that video was shot behind Brady, preventing fans from seeing his reaction to Edelman’s outburst.

But the NFL on Friday tweeted a new mic’d-up video that fixes that problem.

Check out a new angle of the epic moment at the 2:25 mark in the video below:

Those two are jus wired differently — for better of or worse.

The Patriots will look to create even more memorable moments when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images