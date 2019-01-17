NFL Might Root For Rams-Chiefs Super Bowl, Based On This Entertaining Stat

The NFL officially is neutral in its rooting interests, but the suits in the league office enjoy scoring as much as everyone else does, right?

A potential Super Bowl LIII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams represents a rare opportunity for the NFL to showcase its most highest-scoring teams on its biggest stage, according to a league press release. The Chiefs scored an NFL-high 565 points during the regular season, and the Rams were second-best in that category with 527. If they win their respective conference-championship games Sunday, Super Bowl LIII might be a once-in-a-generation spectacle.

“With victories by the Rams and Chiefs on Sunday, the Super Bowl would feature the two highest-scoring teams from the regular season for the fifth time since 1970 and the first time since 1997,” the NFL’s release reads.

Those five meetings produced plenty of points, with the winner scoring an average of 35.25 points and the loser putting up 21.25 per game:

San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16 in Super Bowl XIX

Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24 in Super Bowl XXVI

Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21 in Super Bowl XXXI

Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24 in Super Bowl XXXII

No one soon will forget the Week 11 meeting between the Rams and Chiefs, as Los Angeles beat Kansas City 54-51 in one of the best games of the season. But a rematch in the Super Bowl is no given.

The Chiefs will host the New England Patriots on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, and the Rams will visit the New Orleans Saints later in the day in the NFC Championship Game.

