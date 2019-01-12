NFL Odds: Here Are Latest Betting Trends For Divisional Round Games

The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 25 years when they take on the surprising Indianapolis Colts on Saturday as a 5.5-point favorite on the NFL playoff odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Powered by the NFL’s top-ranked offense, Kansas City earned the top seed in the AFC with a 12-4 straight-up record but has stumbled to outright losses as a betting favorite in two of its past three contests ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City also has historically struggled in meetings with the Colts, falling to defeat in 13 of 16 matchups since 1985, and is winless SU and ATS in four previous playoff clashes with Indianapolis, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The job of halting that playoff losing streak will be a massive one for the Chiefs, who face a red-hot Colts squad that has been dominant on both sides of the ball during a 10-1 SU run. Indianapolis has scored 33 or more points in three of its past five road dates and has limited opponents to 17 or fewer points on six occasions during its 11-game surge, contributing to a solid 7-3-1 ATS run.

The Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night will host the Dallas Cowboys as 7-point betting favorites, while Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff clash has the top-seeded New Orleans Saints taking on the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles as 8-point home chalk on the point spread.

Like the Colts, the Cowboys overcame a shaky start to the season with a strong second half, posting outright wins in eight of their past nine games, capped by a narrow 24-22 win over the Seattle Seahawks as 2.5-point home favorites on Wild Card Weekend.

However, Dallas is a disappointing 1-2-1 ATS over its past four games and has fallen to defeat in four divisional playoff appearances since 1996. As well, Dallas lags as a +1800 longshot on the Super Bowl odds.

The Rams finished the season with a 13-3 SU record to claim the No. 2 seed in the conference and amassed a 7-1 record on home turf this season. Los Angeles has scored 33 or more points on seven occasions during a 7-1 SU run while favored at home by at least seven points.

The Saints continue to lead the way as +250 favorites on the Super Bowl odds and had won 14 of 15 SU on home turf prior to a meaningless Week 17 loss to the Carolina Panthers. However, New Orleans faces an Eagles squad led by Super Bowl LII hero Nick Foles that has won four straight playoff contests, all as betting underdogs.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images