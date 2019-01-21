NFL Official Gave Explanation On Rams-Saints No-Call Without Seeing Play

For all the constant whining Los Angeles Rams fans did about Bill Vinovich officiating in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints, his crew helped them advance to Super Bowl LIII.

By now you’ve seen what will become one of the most famous non-calls in NFL history.

With under two minutes to go and the game tied at 20, Saints quarterback Drew Brees dropped back on third-and-10 from the Rams’ 13-yard line and fired a pass intended for Tommylee Lewis. But before the ball reached Lewis, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman de-cleated the receiver in what was an obvious pass interference penalty and helmet-to-helmet hit.

But there was no flag and the Saints were forced to kick a field goal.

LA went on to tie the game on a last-second field goal and win in overtime on a 51-yard boot from Greg Zuerlein.

After the game, Vinovich was asked about the crucial missed call that would have set the Saints up with first-and-goal on the Rams’ 5-yard line. There was only one problem, he still hadn’t seen the play, according to Amie Just of NOLANews.

Here's the pool report transcript with Bill Vinovich regarding Drew Brees’ pass attempt to Tommylee Lewis (defended by Nickell Robey-Coleman): pic.twitter.com/osUkGsVaTg — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) January 21, 2019

Come on, NFL. Get the man a Microsoft Surface before you send him out to the press.

The Rams will head on to Atlanta to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, while the Saints will lament a swallowed whistle and a missed opportunity.

