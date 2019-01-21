NFL Refs Can Have Free Eye Exams After Missed Call In Rams Vs. Saints Game

Louisiana Family Eyecare wants to prevent NFL fans from feeling their pain.

The Covington, La.-based eyecare business offered NFL referees free eye exams Sunday night following the New Orleans Saints’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. The Rams managed to tie the game and force overtime thanks in large part to an astounding no-call late in the fourth quarter when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman knocked down Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis on an incomplete pass, and the referees declined to call pass interference.

As the rest of the football world digested the non-call in disbelief, Louisiana Family Eyecare went straight into future-injustice-prevention mode.

Lousiana Family Eyecare’s reaction concurred with that of a New Orleans highway digital-sign operator, who used his talents to proclaim simply: “We were robbed.”

The sting of the Saints’ loss won’t likely recede anytime soon, but there’s a better chance of that happening than the NFL accepting Lousiana Family Eyecare’s offer.

Having benefited from the missed pass-interference call, the Rams will face the New England Patriots on Feb. 3 in Atlanta, Ga., in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images