NFL Rumors: Adam Vinatieri Finalizing One-Year Contract With Colts

Adam Vinatieri’s NFL career isn’t over quite yet.

Yes, you read that right. The 46-year-old kicker reportedly is finalizing a one-year deal to return as the Indianapolis Colts kicker, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Colts and future Hall-of-Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri are finalizing a one-year contract, per league sources. The NFL's all-time leading scorer now will return for a 24th season at the age of 46. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2019

The former New England Patriot will be signing on for his 24th NFL season and is looking to extend his NFL scoring lead.

FOX59’s Mike Chappell confirmed the rumors and says the deal probably won’t be done until next week.

Colts and @adamvinatieri working on new deal and are close. Probably won't be official until next week. Vinny signed 1-year, $3.6 million deal last offseason — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) January 25, 2019

The Colts made it to the AFC Divisional Round before losing to the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

