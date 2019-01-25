NFL Rumors: Adam Vinatieri Finalizing One-Year Contract With Colts

Adam Vinatieri’s NFL career isn’t over quite yet.
Yes, you read that right. The 46-year-old kicker reportedly is finalizing a one-year deal to return as the Indianapolis Colts kicker, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The former New England Patriot will be signing on for his 24th NFL season and is looking to extend his NFL scoring lead.
FOX59’s Mike Chappell confirmed the rumors and says the deal probably won’t be done until next week.
The Colts made it to the AFC Divisional Round before losing to the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.
Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images
