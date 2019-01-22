NFL Rumors: Could Rex Ryan Be Chiefs Next Defensive Coordinator?

The New England Patriots chased Bob Sutton right out of Kansas City just two days after the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t make a third-down stop in the AFC Championship Game that cost them a trip to the Super Bowl.

Names started to surface about who could replace the defensive coordinator just hours after his firing was announced. And Patriots fans are quite familiar with one of those possible replacements.

Here’s a name to watch for the now vacant Chiefs’ DC job, per sources: former Jets and Bills’ HC and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, who has been approached about other DC openings in recent seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2019

Rex Ryan hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2016 when he manned the Buffalo Bills for two seasons. He also coached the New York Jets, compiling a 46-50 record over six years. The now-ESPN analyst, though, has had success in previous seasons on the defensive side of things. Ryan served as the defensive line coach for both the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. The Ravens ranked in the top-10 in points allowed three times under Ryan.

It’s clear if the Chiefs want to reach the NFL’s biggest game, finding a strong defensive mind will be vital, and maybe Ryan is just what the team needs in order to build a solid defensive game plan.

