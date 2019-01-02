NFL Rumors: Here’s When Josh McDaniels Will Interview With Packers

Josh McDaniels has a looming date with the Pack.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator will interview for the Green Bay Packers’ vacant job of head coach, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing a source. McDaniels will meet with Packers officials Friday, just nine days before the Patriots face a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the divisional round.

The Packers fired head coach Mike McCarthy during the season and are scouring the NFL and possibly the college football ranks for his successor.

McDaniels, 42, has been the Patriots’ defensive coordinator for seven-plus seasons and has head-coaching experience, having led the Denver Broncos for a season-and-a-half from 2009 to 2010.

McDaniels reportedly isn’t the only one of Bill Belichick’s assistant coaches the Packers want to interview. Green Bay also reportedly has requested to speak to Brian Flores, New England’s linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator.

