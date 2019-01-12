NFL Rumors: Here’s Why Dolphins Want Brian Flores As Next Head Coach

The New England Patriots are in jeopardy of losing an important member of their coaching staff for a second straight offseason.

Brian Flores, who was elevated to de-facto defensive coordinator upon Matt Patricia’s departure, reportedly is being targeted by the Miami Dolphins as their next head coach. Flores interviewed with a handful of teams with head-coaching vacancies during New England’s bye week, but it’s starting to sound like the 37-year-old will be taking his talents to South Beach.

Ian Rapoport provided clarity to the situation Friday night during an “Up To The Minute” segment on NFL Network. While Flores might not have as much experience as other candidates, it’s clear he left a strong impression on the Dolphins.

Brian Flores to the Dolphins? @RapSheet explains why Miami wants the Patriots LB coach as their next HC (via @PatrickClaybon) 📺: Up To The Minute pic.twitter.com/NZ69bPuwgC — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 11, 2019

After parting ways with Adam Gase, who agreed to become the head coach of the New York Jets on Wednesday, it’s not completely unsurprising that Miami is interested in the defensive-minded Flores. And in wake of the success of Sean McVay, it appears some NFL teams are interested in younger head coaches. The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals recently hired Matt LaFleur and Kliff Kingsbury, respectively, as their next head coach, both of whom are under 39.

If Flores does end up taking the Dolphins head-coaching job, he’ll have his work cut out for him going up against his former team twice per season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports