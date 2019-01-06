NFL Rumors: Jets Seem ‘Enamored’ With Ex-Packers Coach Mike McCarthy

There will be a plethora of teams searching for a head coach for the 2019 NFL season, and the New York Jets reportedly have their sights set on one particular.

Mike McCarthy, who was relieved of his head coaching duties by the Green Bay Packers in December, seems to be at the top of the their wish list, with ESPN’s Rich Cimini reporting the team is “enamored” with the 55-year-old.

“One league source told me Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is “enamored” with McCarthy,” Cimini writes, “who certainly is the most accomplished coach on the team’s list. His offensive background appeals to the Jets, who want someone who can nurture quarterback Sam Darnold.”

It’s likely McCarthy will have plenty of suitors after a 13-year stint in Green Bay saw four NFC Championship games, nine overall playoff appearances and Super Bowl championship.

New York fired fired Todd Bowles after its Week 17 loss to the New England Patriots and a third straight season finishing fourth in the AFC East.