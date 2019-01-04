NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels ‘Enthusiastically Interested’ In Browns Job

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly only has one interview lined up for an open head-coaching position. He will interview with the Green Bay Packers on Friday, according to multiple reports.

But McDaniels has his sights set on another job, according to Steve Doerschuk of The Canton (Ohio) Repository, who writes, “McDaniels is enthusiastically interested in the Cleveland opening. The Browns have used back channels to indicate a mutual preliminary interest, but they have not invited him to an early interview.”

McDaniels is a Canton, Ohio native.

McDaniels is a “very serious candidate” for the Browns job, according to Doerschuk. McDaniels “hit it off” with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during the pre-2018 NFL Draft process, Doerschuk wrote Thursday.

The Canton Repository writer threw in one more juicy detail about McDaniels, noting “McDaniels has imagined a chance to succeed (Bill) Belichick as (Patriots) head coach, but no one presses THAT issue.”

McDaniels reportedly turned down an interview with the Cincinnati Bengals. It makes sense that he would be interested in coaching quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers or Mayfield and the Browns after working with Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images