NFL Rumors: Kareem Hunt Will Sign With Team ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

Kareem Hunt hasn’t played in an NFL game since being released from the Kanas City Chiefs on Nov. 30 after a disturbing video was released of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel, but that soon could change.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are keeping an eye on the running back, while several other teams have been keeping in contact with Hunt. The 23-year-old likely will face discipline from the league, and would need to be reinstated from the commissioner’s exempt list before being eligible to sign with a team.

But despite all that, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said, citing league sources, Hunt will “have a job sooner rather than later.” Schefter reported Hunt is undergoing anger management counseling on a daily basis and his progress “has helped him draw the interest of some teams,” per his sources.

Before his release, Hunt caught 26 passes for 378 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a season-high 105 yards in his Week 6 performance against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. And even with potential discipline on the line, it still seems like a team will be willing to take a chance on Hunt.

