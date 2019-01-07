NFL Rumors: Packers To Hire Matt LaFleur, Not Josh McDaniels, As Head Coach

It now appears likely Josh McDaniels will be back in New England for the 2019 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers plan to hire Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to fill their head-coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports Monday, removing McDaniels’ most likely potential landing spot from the board.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the impending hire.

Green Bay is the only team McDaniels, the Patriots’ longtime OC, has interviewed with this year. He reportedly turned down an interview request from the Cincinnati Bengals, and while he’s been linked to the Cleveland Browns’ opening, no official contact between coach and team has been reported.

So, barring an unforeseen change — which, given McDaniels’ last-second dumping of the Indianapolis Colts last winter, isn’t out of the question — it appears he will be remaining with the Patriots for at least one more season.

Brian Flores’ future, meanwhile, remains uncertain. The Patriots’ linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator sat down for interviews with the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Browns and Packers over the weekend, and three of those teams have yet to hire a new head coach.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images