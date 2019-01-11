NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Brian Flores Leading Candidate For Dolphins’ Job

It might soon be Brian Flores’ turn to get off the NFL coaching carousel. Or is it on? We’re not sure how the cliche goes, but it sounds like he’s getting close to becoming the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

USA Today’s Mike Jones reported Thursday night, citing a source, that the Dolphins have been very interested in both Flores, the New England Patriots de facto defensive coordinator, and Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Kris Richard. Jones adds, though, that the Dolphins are currently “leaning toward” Flores.

Earlier this week, Flores was reportedly said to be among Miami’s top choices, and the Dolphins’ opening was one of a few for which he interviewed.

Flores’ run to the top of the NFL coaching market has been quite remarkable, and the 37-year-old Boston College product reportedly dazzled in an interview last year with the Arizona Cardinals. When Matt Patricia left for the Detroit Lions’ head coaching gig, Flores took over the defense in New England where he oversaw another solid unit that helped the Patriots win their 10th consecutive AFC East title.

The Dolphins fired head coach Adam Gase after the season, with the former offensive coordinator landing with the New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images