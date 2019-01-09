NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Brian Flores ‘Near’ Top Of Dolphins’ List For Head Coach

Josh McDaniels has closed the book on being a head coach next season, but the story still is unwritten for Brian Flores’ NFL future.

The New England Patriots’ de facto defensive coordinator reportedly has spoken to the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers. But Green Bay reportedly is set to hire Matt LaFleur and Cleveland and Denver said its searches are down to two candidates.

So who does that leave? The Patriots’ AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Herald reported Tuesday Flores is “near, if not at the top of the Dolphins’ list.” Flores and team owner Stephen Ross, as well as executive Chris Grier, met with the 37-year-old and reportedly “came away impressed.”

If Flores does indeed leave New England for Miami, the door potentially could open for Bill Belichick’s good friend Greg Schiano, who left Ohio State University in order to “pursue options in the NFL.”

