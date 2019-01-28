NFL Rumors: Patriots Mascot Battling These Injuries As Super Bowl Nears

Pat the Patriot is racing against time.
The New England Patriots mascot is suffering from minor injuries stemming from the hit he took from New York Jets Safety Jamal Adams but is likely to suit up for Super Bowl LIII, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday via Twitter.
Adams tackled Pat the Patriot last Wednesday at a Pro Bowl-related event in Orlando, Fla. Pat required on-site medical attention, and his initial condition put his participation in Super Bowl LIII in doubt.
However, the five ensuing days have given Pat the fortitude to play through his injuries, fire up Patriots fans in Atlanta and maybe even will the team to victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images
