NFL Rumors: Patriots Mascot Battling These Injuries As Super Bowl Nears

Pat the Patriot is racing against time.

The New England Patriots mascot is suffering from minor injuries stemming from the hit he took from New York Jets Safety Jamal Adams but is likely to suit up for Super Bowl LIII, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday via Twitter.

Update on #Patriots mascot @PatPatriot following the leaping tackle from #Jets S Jamal Adams: The mascot is still dealing with jaw, neck, and back soreness and was checked for a concussion. As of this morning, he was still planning on being in Atlanta for the Super Bowl. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2019

Adams tackled Pat the Patriot last Wednesday at a Pro Bowl-related event in Orlando, Fla. Pat required on-site medical attention, and his initial condition put his participation in Super Bowl LIII in doubt.

However, the five ensuing days have given Pat the fortitude to play through his injuries, fire up Patriots fans in Atlanta and maybe even will the team to victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images