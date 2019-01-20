NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Made Emphatic Declaration Ahead Of AFC Title Game

Tom Brady typically is as humble as can be during his media availabilitites.

But behind closed doors, that might not always be the case.

Brady will lead the New England Patriots into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Patriots quarterback struggled with inconsistency during the regular season, he looked sharp as ever in New England’s divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

And to say Brady is feeling good about his game heading into the highly anticipated showdown with the Chiefs would be a massive understatement.

“Julian Edelman said this week that Brady is throwing the ball in practice as well as he has all year,” NFL Network’s Michael Giardi reported Sunday. “And a Patriots staffer told me early in the week Brady walked in the facility and said, and I quote, ‘I’m the baddest mother(expletive) on the planet.'”

If this anecdote is true, can you really blame Brady for feeling this way? The 41-year-old signal-caller will reach his ninth Super Bowl appearance with a win over Kansas City, which would add to his already unmatched résumé.

Confidence is key in professional sports, especially as a quarterback. It’s safe to say Brady has it in spades.

