NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Played Through MCL Sprain For ‘Several Weeks’

Rumors of Tom Brady dealing with a significant knee injury in the second half of the season reportedly were dead on.

The New England Patriots quarterback looked noticeably shaky in the pocket for nearly all of December, leading many to speculate the 41-year-old was concealing some sort of leg injury. A few weeks ago, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi went so far as to suggest Brady had been fighting through a serious MCL injury.

And, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, that’s precisely what’s been going on. The good news, however, is that Brady feels great after resting during the bye week.

“As New England prepares to face the Chargers today in a Divisional Round playoff game, (the first-round bye) helped Brady,” Rapoport reported Sunday ahead of New England’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers. “Sources say Brady is as healthy as he’s been today since he began the season, having made good use of the bye. Previously, Brady battled an MCL sprain, sources say, one that took him a few weeks to overcome. In his worst statistical season since 2014, it clearly affected Brady.”

Rapoport also noted how Brady injured his knee, and Patriots fans probably won’t be happy about it.

“The injury occurred as Brady slipped, misstepped, then fell playing receiver on a double pass on Nov. 11 versus the Titans. He was on the injury report until Week 15. At various times, he could be seen fiddling with his knee brace or cutting his pregame warm-ups short.”

That’s right: Brady reportedly injured his knee during a trick play in the Patriots’ loss to the Titans. Not good.

If Brady truly is back to (relative) good health, it couldn’t come at a better time. He and the Patriots will have their hands full Sunday afternoon against a loaded Chargers squad.

The winner will move on to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

