NFL Writer Would Rather Have Nick Foles Than Tom Brady In Big Moments

At this point, no one can deny that Nick Foles has the “clutch gene.”

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback guided his team to an improbable Super Bowl LII victory last season, and he once again has Philly in the NFC Divisional Round with injured starting QB Carson Wentz on the shelf. Despite not being regarded as one of the game’s great quarterbacks, Foles has established himself as one of the most money signal-callers in the NFL.

But some people are getting carried away (like, really carried away) with their praise for Foles.

Fox Sports writer Peter Schrager, for one, actually believes Foles is more trustworthy in big moments than any QB in NFL history. That’s right: Schrager apparently would choose Foles over Tom Brady — probably the most clutch quarterback in history — in a big spot.

Check out this take:

Yeesh.

Now, you could make the case that Foles is the best big-moment quarterback left in playoffs, but that’s only because Brady is either hurt, on the decline or both. But more clutch than any quarterback in the history of the NFL?

That’s lunacy, Pete.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images